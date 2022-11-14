Alaska dogs and cats go to good homes for National Adoption Week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - PetSmart wrapped up its National Adoption Week on Sunday, partnering with several adoption services within the community to get cats and dogs adopted across Alaska.

The animals up for adoption are available every day of the week. Organizers say it’s simply a process of connecting with the partners that are holding them for adoption.

“We try really hard to connect with the community in saving lives,” Rachael Tayam, the PetsHotel leader at the PetSmart off Dimond Boulevard, said. “Our biggest connection that we try to make with Rusty is making sure those animals have that view to the public so the people can know they are available, that you don’t have to go and purchase an animal — you can adopt one and save a life.”

Some of their partners include Rusty (Animal Rescue), Krazy Kats Cat Rescue, and the August Foundation for Alaska’s Racing Dogs, with most organizations offering dogs and cats for adoption.

The August Fund specifically works with sled dogs in Alaska that include pups that have been trained for the Iditarod. Normally, they get them from mushers after they’re retired or if they don’t make the team and then are rehomed.

“The dogs love it, so it means a lot to all of us, really, and the people love to meet them. We call them living legends of the trail so — and they really are,” Julie St. Louis who works with the August Fund, said.

Most of the dogs with the August Fund dogs are Alaskan huskies, according to Julie St. Louis with the August Fund.

St. Louis said that several factors, including the current economy and lingering impacts of the pandemic, have led to most shelters and rescues being over capacity. Organizers of the event say it’s important to have people that can foster or adopt animals.

“Whether it’s through us or through another organization, please open up your home because it’s really important right now, because otherwise the groups like mine — I have 22 at my house — and its hard to take on any more,” St. Louis said.

Multiple pets found homes over the weekend.

“We see a lot of kids, and so we’ll even have, especially on the weekends, they’ll just come in and play with them, and get that socialization that every animal needs,” Tayam said. “It’s really nice to see the faces of our customers. We get a lot of thanks, we get a lot of donations.”

All of the donations from customers are split up among the partners that brought animals to be adopted that day.

“We believe pets make us better people, and that couldn’t be more (true),” Tayam said. “All of us in some way, shape or form have that companion that is that unconditional love.”

Sunday may have been the last day of PetSmart’s National Adoption Week, but organizers said any time of year is right to adopt a pet and said if adoption is not an option, pet donations or foster care always is.

