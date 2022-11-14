Dunleavy picks health commissioner to lead Revenue agency

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Alaska state health commissioner Adam Crum to lead the state Department of Revenue.

Crum starts in his new role Wednesday. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Legislature.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services was the largest department in state government. Dunleavy appointed Crum to lead it in late 2018. Earlier this year, the department was split in two as part of a reorganization — into the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services.

Dunleavy appointed Crum as commissioner of the health department. Heidi Hedberg, who has been director of the Division of Public Health, will be acting commissioner of the health department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.