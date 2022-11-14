Dunleavy picks health commissioner to lead Revenue agency

Dunleavy picks health commissioner to lead Revenue agency
Dunleavy picks health commissioner to lead Revenue agency(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Alaska state health commissioner Adam Crum to lead the state Department of Revenue.

Crum starts in his new role Wednesday. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Legislature.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services was the largest department in state government. Dunleavy appointed Crum to lead it in late 2018. Earlier this year, the department was split in two as part of a reorganization — into the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services.

Related: ‘So far, so good’: Alaska Department of Health and Social Services officially splits

Dunleavy appointed Crum as commissioner of the health department. Heidi Hedberg, who has been director of the Division of Public Health, will be acting commissioner of the health department.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Seagrave, a 46 year old resident from Palmer, who was flying the aircraft died at the...
Wire across Matanuska River draws safety concern from pilots
A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning.
Police investigating Spenard area homicide
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022
The long-time Eagle River teacher died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier
Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving
Troopers in Fairbanks seized several thousand pills containing fentanyl, similar to those...
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers

Latest News

Fast Cast, Nov. 14, 2022
Alaska dogs and cats go to good homes for National Adoption Week
Alaska dogs and cats go to good homes for National Adoption Week
Alaska dogs and cats go to good homes for National Adoption Week
Alaska dogs and cats go to good homes for National Adoption Week
First annual Veterans Resource Fair takes place at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center...
First annual Veterans Resource Fair takes place at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla