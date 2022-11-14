Report: Comedian Jay Leno suffers ‘serious burns’ in Los Angeles car fire

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4, 2020.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Gray News) - Comedian and television show host Jay Leno was hospitalized after being injured in a fire, according to reports.

Variety said Leno confirmed to them he had sustained “serious burns” in a gasoline fire Sunday but that he was in stable condition.

“Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he told Variety in a statement.

The former “The Tonight Show” host was scheduled to take part in a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but had to cancel the appearance after being injured, the host said in an email to attendees, per People.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Seagrave, a 46 year old resident from Palmer, who was flying the aircraft died at the...
Wire across Matanuska River draws safety concern from pilots
A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning.
Police investigating Spenard area homicide
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022
The long-time Eagle River teacher died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier
Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving
Troopers in Fairbanks seized several thousand pills containing fentanyl, similar to those...
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.
Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an...
40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392 million
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Police say a suspect is in custody after 3 UVA football players were shot dead.
UVA shooting suspect in custody following manhunt