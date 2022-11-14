Slushy roads to refreeze into Tuesday as temperatures fall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a messy weekend across Southcentral Alaska, as the region saw snow-covered roads become a slushy commute.

Temperature have been holding above freezing for several hours now, turning many roads into a wintry mess. While the slush itself won’t be a huge issue for commuters, it’s the slick conditons underneath the slush, and icy conditions overnight, that will bring the biggest issues.

Monday is starting off where the weekend ended, with temperatures near 40 and light areas of a wintry mix. While some isolated areas of wintry mix can’t be ruled out through the day, drier and sunnier conditions are set to return to Southcentral in the coming days. The clouds will quickly move out for most if not all of Southcentral into the afternoon and early evening.

With clear skies set to make a return to Southcentral, one can expect several mornings of chilly conditions. Lows over the next several days will fall back into the low to mid 20s, leading to refreezing on the roads. Tuesday morning could prove difficult and tricky for commuters across the region, as the colder air returns to Southcentral.

As for Southeast Alaska, rain showers will continue through your Monday before tapering off into Tuesday. The rest of the week will bring sunny and dry conditions, with highs near 40.

Enjoy the quieter weather heading our way, our next chance of precipitation looks to arrive at the start of next week.

Have a wonderful Monday!

