Temperatures fall heading into the work week

Much of Southcentral saw a transition from rain to snow as temperatures drop below freezing, but warmer air returns overnight.
Be prepared a combination of snow, ice and standing water on area roads early Monday. The clouds will clear Monday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the
By Melissa Frey
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:50 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow.

As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and Kenai. As this storm moves north and east through the night, temperatures will once again start to warm, returning to the mid-30s by early Tuesday. This will also mean a transition from snow back to a wintry mix for many areas of Southcentral, including Anchorage overnight.

Be prepared for a combination of snow, ice, and standing water on area roads early Monday. The clouds will clear Monday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s.

Starting early Tuesday, high pressure gains control of much of the state, bringing dry and mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the week. Temperatures will fall back to near 30 degrees during the day and to the low to mid-20s overnight Tuesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Seagrave, a 46 year old resident from Palmer, who was flying the aircraft died at the...
Wire across Matanuska River draws safety concern from pilots
A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning.
Police investigating Spenard area homicide
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022
Troopers in Fairbanks seized several thousand pills containing fentanyl, similar to those...
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers
1 dead in plane crash in Matanuska River near Chickaloon
Palmer man dies in Matanuska River plane crash near Chickaloon

Latest News

Temperatures fall heading into the work week.
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
JP-Sat-rad_11-12-22
Weekend warm-up with southerly flow
JP-Sat-rad_11-12-22
Weekend warm-up with southerly flow
11-11-22_Moose Moonrise-Dorraine Nelson_JP
Low pressure dominates weekend weather