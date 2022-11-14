Temperatures fall heading into the work week.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow.

As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and Kenai. As this storm moves north and east through the night, temperatures will once again start to warm, returning to the mid-30s by early Tuesday. This will also mean a transition from snow back to a wintry mix for many areas of Southcentral, including Anchorage overnight.

Be prepared for a combination of snow, ice, and standing water on area roads early Monday. The clouds will clear Monday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s.

Starting early Tuesday, high pressure gains control of much of the state, bringing dry and mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the week. Temperatures will fall back to near 30 degrees during the day and to the low to mid-20s overnight Tuesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.