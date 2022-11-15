2 snowmachiners missing near Selawik Lake

SELAWIK, Alaska (KTUU) - Two adults are missing near Selawik Lake, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

On Sunday at 6:20 p.m. troopers received news from the Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinator that Timothy Snyder, 41, and Jane Kaiser, 20, were missing, according to an online dispatch.

“The two adults reportedly departed Selawik on a snowmachine at around 2:00 a.m. to check fishing nets near Selawik Lake,” troopers wrote.

Search and rescue teams found their snowmachine trailer near the mouth of the Selawik River.

Troopers wrote that efforts to find the two are still ongoing by air and by ground.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.