Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska

Icy surfaces after a rain-snow mix
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog.

A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively block storms from hitting mainland areas. The blocking effect will send the storm north over parts of the Bering Sea and Western Alaska. There will still be gusty winds as the storm churns nearby. Gambell and Savoonga on Saint Lawrence Island could see gusts from 60 to 75 mph. Prepare for a high-wind event.

Southeast will get a break from the rain too, as sunshine returns to the region. For the Panhandle, temperatures will also drop with the clearing skies.

