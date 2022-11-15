Many speak out against potential school closures at Nunaka Valley Elementary

Many speak out against potential school closures at Nunaka Valley Elementary
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The approximately $68 million budget deficit the Anchorage School District is facing has created anxious times for both district leaders and parents who are facing the prospect of seeing their children’s school closed to save money.

Monday’s town hall meeting at Nunaka Valley Elementary School saw a packed gym with an overwhelming majority of those attending opposed to closing the school.

District consultant Shannon Bingham began the meeting by sharing part of why the school district may decide to close or consolidate up to six schools within the district. He said if Nunaka Valley Elementary did close, the students to the east of Boniface would move to Chester valley, and students to the west of Boniface would move to Russian jack with Nunaka then transformed into an early childhood center.

“This would be effective for this coming fall, for the fall of (2023), so in late August, early September — whenever school starts up — we’ll be implementing the change,” Bingham said.

Recap: First meeting held at Birchwood ABC

As ASD tries to close a multimillion-dollar budget gap, students, parents, and teachers voiced their concerns for the families that would be impacted by the closure.

“I think that this is also a short-sighted solution to a larger budget problem that will only result in more problems and greater economic, social, and cultural costs in the future,” one former student said.

“This is a school that has heart, that has family, that has community support as you can see tonight,” one Nunaka Valley teacher said. “The people who work in this school are feeling grief, we’re just feeling like pawns in a big game.”

Many said they were concerned that schools recommended for closure are Title I schools, and in lower income neighborhoods. Others were confused about the millions of dollars of funding going toward rebuilding another Anchorage school, Inlet View Elementary.

ASD Chief Financial Officer Jim Anderson said that re-purposing Nunaka Valley would only save above $300,000.

Proposed school closures raise questions for students and staff at Northwood Elementary

Bingham said increasing class sizes is the last resort the district is considering.

There are three more town hall meetings scheduled over the next month that will allow input on the district’s budget and possible school closures:

  • Nov. 16 at Klatt Elementary School
  • Nov. 21 at Abbott Loop Elementary School
  • Nov. 22 at Wonder Park Elementary School

A final decision isn’t expected until December. All meetings will start at 6 p.m.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Seagrave, a 46 year old resident from Palmer, who was flying the aircraft died at the...
Wire across Matanuska River draws safety concern from pilots
Joshua Seagrave (left) with his father Stephen Seagrave (right).
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022
Police lights graphic.
Suspect in custody following SWAT investigation in Spenard
A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning.
Police investigating Spenard area homicide

Latest News

Many speak out against potential school closures at Nunaka Valley Elementary
Many speak out against potential school closures at Nunaka Valley Elementary
Tuesday's top headlines and stories from around the state.
Nov. 15, 2022 FastCast
Police lights graphic.
Suspect in custody following SWAT investigation in Spenard
UAA Scheduling Conflict
UAA Athletics Scheduling Conflict Broadcast Version