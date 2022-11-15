Police and SWAT presence on the 2400 block of Bentzen Circle

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:00 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police, SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the 2400 block of Bentzen Circle at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday for an on-going investigation. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and follow the instructions of officers if you are in the area, which may include evacuating your home. Depending on the action of the suspect and/or suspects, the police response may include a variety of tactics to apprehend them. There will be a heavy police presence in the area for several hours.

This is a developing story. Keep it to Alaska’s News Source for updates.

