Recent inmate death becomes 17th in Department of Corrections custody this year

By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Corrections announced that another incarcerated person has died in their custody this year, becoming the 17th in 2022.

According to a press release from the department, 51-year-old Khari Wade was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. on Nov. 11. The release describes Wade’s death as “anticipated.”

“In the case of an anticipated death, the Alaska State Troopers and State Medical Examiner are notified,” the release said. “Due to privacy and security, Alaska DOC cannot release confidential personal information, or medical information due to HIPAA regulations.”

In October, Department of Corrections Public Information Officer said that the death of 34-year-old William Hensley III — the 15th of 2022 — tied the record for the most number of incarcerated persons to die while in department custody over the last 10 years. The previous high mark of 15 was set in 2015.

In September, Megan Edge with the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska said that the state should investigate why the number of incarcerated Alaskans who are dying in the department’s custody has reached a record-high number.

