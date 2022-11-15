Sunshine and quiet weather for much of Alaska this week

Coastal erosion is possible for parts of northwestern Alaska, as windy conditions will linger into Wednesday
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:28 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Icy conditions have returned to Southcentral, as temperatures have fallen back below freezing. Clear skies has also made a return to the region, with some areas of freezing fog being reported Tuesday morning. Expect areas of freezing fog to linger through mid-morning, before sunshine and plenty of it settles into the region.

Thanks to a ridge of high pressure settling into across the mainland, a much quieter weather pattern is returning to the state. While the ridge will dominate our weather over the coming days, storms will still move through the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska. As a result of this, coastal region could see some passing rain showers through the middle of the week. The areas that will best reflect this will be Kodiak, parts of the Aleutians and Western Alaska.

A High wind warning, high surf advisory and and high wind watch has been issued for the entire Chukchi Sea Coastline, it’s here where winds could lead to some coastal erosion and power outages. High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Most of these impacts will gradually die down into Wednesday, with the last weather alert expiring by 6 Wednesday evening.

Enjoy the quieter weather leading up to Thanskgiving week. The next best chance for snow for Southcentral looks to arrive by early next week!

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday!

