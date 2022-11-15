Woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot by ex-boyfriend, Anchorage police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police arrested and charged a man for shooting his ex-girlfriend in a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood Sunday night.

Melecio R. Taong Jr., 43, is charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 6:41 p.m. Sunday, diverting resources to two separate locations.

“While some officers went to the shooting scene, others went to the 1800-block of Kodiak Street where the suspect lives,” an online report states.

Police said when officers arrived at Taong’s home on Kodiak Street, he came out with his hands up and a black handgun in a hip holster. Police quickly arrested him and took him in for questioning, where he was charged.

On Centennial Circle, adjacent to the Centennial Park campground, officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries. Police said that initial indications revealed that Taong and the woman, his ex-girlfriend, met up in a parking lot in separate vehicles and began arguing before Taong shot her in the upper body.

Police said Taoung “verbally threatened others who were nearby” before fleeing.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.