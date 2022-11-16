Dome of high pressure deflects storms

High winds separate high and low pressure
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:41 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large area of low pressure is moving off the Kamchatka Peninsula and eastern Russia and will bring extreme winds to parts of the Bering Strait Coast.

The trailing front associated with the storm extends hundreds of miles to the south, so there are temperatures in the 40s over the Aleutian Islands as the front swings through.

An upper-level ridge of high stretches from the Aleutian Islands, southwest and mainland Alaska. The ridge’s blocking effect will send the storm up and over the top of the ridge, and right through parts of the Bering Sea and Western Alaska.

Gusty winds are expected as the storm is forecast to hit 55 to 75 mph along the Bering Strait Coast and Saint Lawrence Island. A high wind warning advisory and a high surf advisory are both in effect through Wednesday until 6 p.m.

Winds will go to advisory levels, gusting to 45 mph over the Northeastern Brooks Range. The advisory runs from midnight Tuesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Watch out for blowing snow that will reduce visibility.

Southeast Alaska will get in on the ridge, with clearing skies, sunny days, and crisp nights.

