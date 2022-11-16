High winds and surf impacts part of Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure continues to drive the main weather pattern across Alaska, that being sunny and chilly conditions. While the ridge is bringing quiet weather to many across Mainland Alaska, storms continue to move through the Bering and Chukchi Sea. This combined with an increasing pressure gradient is leading to many areas seeing windy conditons. From Gambell/St. Lawrence and points north to Utqiagvik, high winds and high surf advisories remain in place through Thursday morning at the latest.

The greatest winds will remain in place across the Chukchi Sea as an area of low pressure continues to ride up and over the ridge. This will lead to the storm moving north into the Arctic Ocean, with another storm on its heel set to move out of the Bering and into the Chukchi Sea through Thursday. Strong southerly winds will continue through the night. This will lead to elevated sea levels and large waves, which could lead to some coastal beach erosion. If you live in areas that typically see flood waters, you’ll want to remain cautious and alert through the day.

With high winds and waves out west, the rest of the state will remain under the influence of a ridge of high pressure. With the ridge in place and slowly moving off to the east, we’ll see cold and clear mornings and afternoons warming near freezing. Some daily morning fog can’t be ruled out for parts of Southcentral, but any winds that we see could help disperse any fog that forms.

Clouds are expected to thicken up into the weekend, with a chance for some light snow showers/flurries arriving as early as Sunday into Monday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

