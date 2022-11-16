Napakiak man found dead after succumbing to elements, troopers say

Wednesday's top stories and headlines across the state
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:33 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NAPAKIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died after falling through ice near the Southwest Alaska village of Napakiak, troopers say.

According to an online dispatch, Napakiak Search and Rescue were attempting to locate 31-year-old Charles Lupie of Napakiak after he had gone missing.

“Charles appeared to have fallen through the ice, self-recovered, but then succumbed to the elements while walking toward Bethel,” troopers wrote.

Troopers added that they drove snowmachines to the area and took Lupie’s body to Bethel, and noted that the investigation “does not appear to be criminal at this time.”

