Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott Loop neighborhood.

Anchorage Police Department officers responded to reports of a dead body with a gunshot wound outside of a residence on Cantonment Court, just off East 72nd Avenue, just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The department said in an updated release that the victim was 16 years old.

Police said they later detained three juveniles and jailed one of them at McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage, with charges forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice. The other two are currently being questioned by police, who are not looking for any additional suspects.

When asked by Alaska’s News Source if any of the suspected juveniles will be tried as adults in the homicide investigation, a spokesperson with the department said that is yet to be determined.

Police said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Next of kin for the victim has been notified.

