Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation

Wednesday's top stories and headlines across the state
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott Loop neighborhood.

Anchorage Police Department officers responded to reports of a dead body with a gunshot wound outside of a residence on Cantonment Court, just off East 72nd Avenue, just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The department said in an updated release that the victim was 16 years old.

Police said they later detained three juveniles and jailed one of them at McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage, with charges forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice. The other two are currently being questioned by police, who are not looking for any additional suspects.

When asked by Alaska’s News Source if any of the suspected juveniles will be tried as adults in the homicide investigation, a spokesperson with the department said that is yet to be determined.

Police said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Next of kin for the victim has been notified.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Suspect in custody following SWAT investigation in Spenard
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot by ex-boyfriend, Anchorage police say
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022

Latest News

File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff identified
Homer City Hall was packed, wall to wall on Tuesday night, as a flood of Homer residents waited...
Homer Library Advisory Board seeks public testimony regarding LGTBQ-themed children books
Nov. 16, 2022 FastCast
Nov. 16, 2022 FastCast
Immersion programs will not be cut in the budget for this fiscal year, according to ASD board.
Anchorage School Board says immersion programs will not be cut to save money