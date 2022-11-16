Push to keep cardboard out of the Anchorage Landfill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the holidays approach, the amount of cardboard in the Anchorage Regional Landfill almost always increases as people order items online that come in boxes.

According to Anchorage Recycling Coordinator Kelli Toth, cardboard is the number one item in the landfill, and also the one that takes up the most room.

“Out of all the other items you see, when you come and you look at the face, and you see what is being dropped on the tipping floor of the Central Transfer Station — it’s by far and away cardboard,” Toth said. “And that’s really because of the online sales that are happening.”

Toth said cardboard is easily recyclable, but not enough people are doing it. Throwing cardboard away, she said, takes up space at the landfill which has an estimated 47 years left before it’s considered full.

“If we can target our efforts in getting the cardboard out of the landfill, all of that cardboard then can go straight to a papermill and then turned into more paper products. And it takes a lot less energy to do that than it is to actually create new, and continue to produce more,” Toth said.

Toth said cardboard that is put in curbside recycling bins needs to be sorted first. Cardboard that is placed directly in ‘cardboard only’ bins at the Anchorage Recycling Center and other locations can be baled and shipped directly to paper mills on the West Coast.

“Remember too that those barges are already coming up and bringing cargo to Alaska and then those barges are then filled, basically backhauling to the West Coast where it goes directly to a paper mill,” Toth said.

People who are interested in learning more about what items can be recycled in Anchorage and where to take them can check the Anchorage recycling website. Toth said people are trying. In 2022 the municipality collected 2,679,240 pounds of recyclables that were diverted from the landfill.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.