Woman who danced with the Obamas dies at age 113

Virginia McLaurin, who captured people's hearts when she danced with the Obamas, died at the age of 113. (WJLA, WHITE HOUSE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:25 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The woman made famous when she danced with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama back in 2016 died on Monday.

Virginia McLaurin was 113 years old.

She gained national attention when she visited the Obamas during Black History Month and in her joy of meeting them, she started dancing.

McLaurin was 106 years old when that happened.

While that’s what gained her the national spotlight, McLaurin was well known in her Washington community before that, having spent decades volunteering 40 hours a week at schools after she retired.

McLaurin also shared stories about growing up as the daughter of sharecroppers in South Carolina during the Great Depression.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Suspect in custody following SWAT investigation in Spenard
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot by ex-boyfriend, Anchorage police say
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Joshua Seagrave (left) with his father Stephen Seagrave (right).
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash

Latest News

Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Judge orders UVA shooting suspect to remain in custody
Virginia McLaurin, who captured people's hearts when she danced with the Obamas, died at the...
Woman who danced with the Obamas dies at age 113
The former president faces a constellation of legal challenges.
Explainer: Trump's legal woes