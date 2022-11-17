Good Samaritans flying near Noorvik find missing Selawik snowmachiners

Wednesday's top stories and headlines across the state
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOORVIK, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Selawik fishers that had left the Northwest Arctic Borough community to check fishing nets three days ago have been found by good Samaritans flying near Noorvik.

According to Alaska State Troopers, 20-year-old Jane Kaiser and 41-year-old Timothy Snyder, of Selawik, left around 2 a.m. Sunday on snowmachines from Selwaik, and were found around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Lee’s Sea Air pilot Lee “Bigboy” Staheli spotted Snyder approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Noorvik near a channel of the Kobuk River.

“I spotted their wind-blown tracks on the river and followed them to a cabin where we found Tim standing on top of the cabin waiving us down,” Staheli said. “We were able to contact search and rescue in Noorvik and get them coordinates. Ely Cyrus was also out searching in his aircraft and we called him in to survey the area, he was able to land on the river ice and transport Tim and Jane back to Noorvik, the closest village.”

Previous: 2 snowmachiners missing near Selawik Lake

Staheli said that he had taken at least four flights to search for the pair over the last three days, and was joined by Cyrus, Alaska State Troopers, Bering Air helicopters and the U.S. Coast Guard in his search efforts.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling that you get when, when you get to find somebody alive after three days of being out in the country,” Staheli said. “It’s amazing the way our region and state come together for searches like this. The villages of Selawik, Noorvik and Buckland all had ground crews searching by snowmachine and on foot.”

After Staheli spotted the pair and Cyrus picked them up, both Kaiser and Snyder were transported to Noorvik.

“This is a very dangerous time of year to be traveling in our area. The ice is still thin in a lot of places and areas where the water is still open,” Staheli said. “The wind is unforgiving out here, it’s been blowing 30 knots for a day or so which makes it difficult to conduct searches. I’d like to thank everyone involved with the search the last few days, it takes all of us out here to make things work.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Suspect in custody following SWAT investigation in Spenard
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot by ex-boyfriend, Anchorage police say
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott...
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation

Latest News

The rise in both flu and RSV cases has put an additional strain on local hospitals already...
Local hospitals running near capacity as flu, RSV cases rise
Napakiak man found dead
Napakiak man found dead after succumbing to elements, troopers say
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff identified