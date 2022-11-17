High winds along the west coast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather will continue to be cold and dry across much of the mainland, with a winter warm-up for the Arctic slope.

The wind pattern will be bringing mild air all the way to the north along with very strong winds over the Alaska Peninsula to northwest coasts.

Point Hope had a wind gust of 58 miles per hour, 66 mph was recorded in Wales and the strongest gust was reported out of Cape Lisburne with 85 mph.

Freezing rain is possible on the Kuskokwim River Delta north to Nome, again due to the weather pattern drawing up warm moist air. Temperatures are likely to go above freezing in a number of west coast locations to Wainwright and Utqiagvik.

High Wind Warnings and High Surf Advisories will continue overnight for many of these areas along the west and northwest.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to hold over the state through the rest of the week.

It will start to slide east over the weekend and that will signal a change for the mainland to more active weather.

Southcentral Alaska will continue to see sunshine and colder temperatures through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.