Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued

Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department.

The incident closed the Seward Highway near mile 90 for over 40 minutes as members of the fire department conducted rescue operations on the mudflats that have gained notoriety over the years as a trap for people willing to venture out.

Girdwood Fire Department Chief Michelle Weston said the man was stuck up to his waist in mud, with an additional three inches of water above that, as crews worked to save him from the rising tide using a penetrating nozzle that uses water to open up space around a body.

“It’s my understanding that he called his employer on his cell phone because he was surveying by himself ... and mentioned that he was stuck,” Weston said. “His employer then called us, and then that started the 911 process.”

Weston said the man was in “good spirits” and declined a trip to the hospital.

“We recommend that if you are, for some reason, on the mudflats that you’re not by yourself and that you keep moving and do not stay in one spot at a time,” Weston cautioned. “If you are stuck, call early, don’t call ... when you’re stuck, you know, above your knee.”

Alaska’s News Source has not confirmed who the man was working for. Requests for information have not yet been returned.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott...
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff identified
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot by ex-boyfriend, Anchorage police say
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022
Two Selawik residents who had left on snowmachines to check fishing nets Sunday have been found...
Good Samaritans flying near Noorvik find missing Selawik snowmachiners

Latest News

Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
Police lights generic.
Fatal Kenai shooting leads to police chase
Fast Cast, Nov. 17, 2022
Klatt Elementary students, staff fight for survival as ASD continues budget discussions
Klatt Elementary students, staff fight for survival as ASD continues budget discussions