Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department.

The incident closed the Seward Highway near mile 90 for over 40 minutes as members of the fire department conducted rescue operations on the mudflats that have gained notoriety over the years as a trap for people willing to venture out.

Girdwood Fire Department Chief Michelle Weston said the man was stuck up to his waist in mud, with an additional three inches of water above that, as crews worked to save him from the rising tide using a penetrating nozzle that uses water to open up space around a body.

“It’s my understanding that he called his employer on his cell phone because he was surveying by himself ... and mentioned that he was stuck,” Weston said. “His employer then called us, and then that started the 911 process.”

Weston said the man was in “good spirits” and declined a trip to the hospital.

“We recommend that if you are, for some reason, on the mudflats that you’re not by yourself and that you keep moving and do not stay in one spot at a time,” Weston cautioned. “If you are stuck, call early, don’t call ... when you’re stuck, you know, above your knee.”

Alaska’s News Source has not confirmed who the man was working for. Requests for information have not yet been returned.

