25-year-old’s death in Cabo now being investigated as a homicide, Mexican officials say

Shanquella Robinson’s parents were told she died from alcohol poisoning while on a trip in Cabo. But they aren’t convinced that's the truth. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Mexican authorities confirmed on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of a 25-year-old North Carolina woman as a homicide after the mystery surrounding her death gained national attention.

Shanquella Robinson’s parents were initially told their daughter died from alcohol poisoning while on a trip with friends in Cabo, Mexico, that she left from Charlotte on Oct. 28. But they aren’t convinced that is the truth.

“After they said it was alcohol poisoning, we received the autopsy report and it said that her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm there was a crack, the spinal cord was cracked,” Robinson’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, said. “That took it to a whole ‘nother level because that meant somebody had attacked her.”

According to the State General Attorney’s Office of Baja California Sur, Shanquella Robinson was found dead at the Fundadores Beach Club in San Joe Del Cabo on Oct. 29. Officials began a crime scene investigation at that time.

Despite her parents being told she died from alcohol poisoning, Shanquella Robinson’s death certificate from Mexico suggests a different story, saying she died from a severe spinal cord injury.

According to her family, a new video on the internet allegedly shows Shanquella Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room. WBTV is not able to verify at this time when or where the video in question was recorded.

In addition to Mexican officials’ homicide investigation, the FBI has also opened an investigation into her death. In a statement to WBTV, the FBI said that they have “opened an investigation in the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on or about Oct. 29. Due to the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment.”

On Thursday, Salamondra Robinson said she is a little relieved to know there is an investigation to discover the truth about what happened.

“It feels good. My stomach doesn’t feel so empty. Feels like we are getting somewhere,” she said.

Shanquella Robinson’s father, Bernard Robinson, said all he has been doing is crying and trying to figure out what happened to his daughter.

“I can’t even be a grandfather, can’t even walk her down the aisle, she’s gone,” Bernard Robinson said.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in...
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
5.0 earthquake on 11/17/22
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
Police lights generic.
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Clear skies provide perfect viewing for peak of Leonids meteor shower
Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott...
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana doctor: AG shouldn’t get abortion patient records
Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released