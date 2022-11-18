4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area

By Paul Choate and Shannon Cole
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Thursday afternoon.

The initial estimation of magnitude was 5.0, but was later downgraded to 4.9.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at 3:03 p.m. about 4 miles west of Point MacKenzie.

A series of small aftershocks occurred shortly after the initial quake, with the largest registering a 2.2 magnitude.

No tsunami warning was issued following the temblor, according to the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning System.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

