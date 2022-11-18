Blocking pattern breaks down over the weekend

High pressure gradually slips east, allowing for change
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:19 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A persistent blocking pattern over Alaska continued Thursday. High pressure is holding over mainland areas, forcing low pressure over the Aleutians and west coast.

Warmer temperatures over the west coast brought rain to Bethel and even north to Nome. Winter weather and high surf advisories are still in place for northwest Alaska to the western Interior.

The ridge of high pressure will slowly break down starting Friday night. This will allow a shift in the pattern and lows or storms will again be able to move into the Gulf of Alaska.

Hot spot today was Klawock with 51, and the cold spot was 23 below in Arctic Village.

