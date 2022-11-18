Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event

Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
By Eric Sowl
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM AKST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners have been doing the Thanksgiving Blessing event since 2004.

This year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, they expect to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners with all the fixings.

Meals will be delivered to people who are homebound and handed out at several locations in the Mat-Su Valley and Anchorage.

To help figure out where you can pick up one of these holiday meals, click here.

