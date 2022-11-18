Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.
Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:20 AM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.

The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.

Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the U.S. on Jan. 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in...
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
5.0 earthquake on 11/17/22
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
Police lights generic.
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Clear skies provide perfect viewing for peak of Leonids meteor shower
Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott...
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation

Latest News

The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years