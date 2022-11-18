Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December

Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.(Nam Y. Huh/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A beauty supply retailer has announced plans to close select stores and distribution centers before the end of the year.

Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing about 350 stores starting in December, with most of the retail locations being in the U.S.

The retailer also said it plans to close two small distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania while transferring the volumes to larger distribution centers starting in December.

Sally Beauty Supply shared its plans during its fourth-quarter financial report, saying it has been piloting store closures in various markets with the goal of maximizing the value of its large store portfolio.

“Based on positive sales recapture rates and improved profitability within those markets, the company is accelerating its store optimization plan,” a news release shared.

The company didn’t immediately share which store locations are expected to close.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott...
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff identified
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot by ex-boyfriend, Anchorage police say
A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in...
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022

Latest News

With early voting underway in Arkansas, voters will decide on if the Natural State will have a...
Eagle River’s first cannabis shop may be open soon
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
NKorea fires suspected long-range missile designed to hit US
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
11th Circuit stays Alabama execution; state has appealed
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event