Young man without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team

Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in Louisville. (Source: WLKY)
By Dominique Yates
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:44 AM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A young man in Kentucky who was born without legs is inspiring others to go after their dreams.

Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in Louisville.

“It’s just like something had to do it. You know?” Josiah said. “I don’t want you to doubt me. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you are. And I’m just as good as you are, if not better than you.”

Josiah has been playing basketball since kindergarten, but this is his first year on a team. He’s never let any limitations slow him down.

“He shows up every day. If we have to do sprints or something like that, he would want them to as well,” his coach, Daquan Boyd, said. “So, that’s very exciting to see him actually get out there and do everything that they tried to do as well.”

Not only did Josiah make the middle school team, but he also started in the game Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in...
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
5.0 earthquake on 11/17/22
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
Police lights generic.
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Clear skies provide perfect viewing for peak of Leonids meteor shower
Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott...
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation

Latest News

More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the eight stadiums,...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
Despite living in liberated areas, some Ukrainians are still enduring the constant strikes of...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
More Twitter workers flee after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum