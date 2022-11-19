17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting in the Abbott Loop neighborhood earlier this week, according to charging documents.

Sakariya Abdulkadir Musa, 17, was arraigned today on charges related to the killing of a 16-year-old on Nov. 15.

Musa faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery and will be tried as an adult.

Musa initially denied any wrongdoing but later admitted to firing a single shot at the young man from the back seat of his friend’s mother’s vehicle during the course of an attempted drug deal earlier this week, according to charging documents.

Officers from the Anchorage Police Department responded to a 911 call from a resident reporting gunshot noises and a young man laying outside of a residence on Cantonment Court just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The young man was found dead at the scene with a single bullet wound.

Using footage from residential surveillance cameras and traffic cameras, APD was able to identify a suspicious vehicle that was in the area just prior to the suspected shooting, which then led them to an apartment building on East 20th Avenue. Inside the apartment was a young man who admitted to taking his mother’s car to pick up two friends, both of whom were reportedly carrying weapons.

The three teens intended to sell a type of vape cartridge called “puff bars” to the victim, charging documents said, but Musa shot the victim when he erroneously believed the young man also had a weapon.

Police later recovered the weapon used in the shooting, a Glock 10mm handgun concealed in a small canvas bag outside one of the teen’s residences.

It is not known at this time if either of Musa’s two companions will be charged as well.

