Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit

An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a flight landed at JFK.(JT GENTER via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:25 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities arrested an airline passenger who allegedly charged the cockpit door after a flight.

The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw, Poland landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening.

Witnesses reported a passenger near the back of the cabin started yelling and charging toward the front shortly after landing.

The flight crew stopped him from entering the cockpit, but then the passenger reportedly tried to head for the exit door.

Witnesses said at least one passenger helped restrain the man until the plane reached the gate.

Port Authority police then boarded the aircraft and arrested him.

Officials said a flight attendant was struck in the head during the incident.

It’s unclear what charges if any, the man may face.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in...
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood
17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood
Police lights generic.
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
5.0 earthquake on 11/17/22
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
Fish and Game says it put down a sow and three cubs after the animals continued to get into trash
Fish and Game puts down sow, 3 cubs in East Anchorage over threat to public safety

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi...
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi to marry Saturday at White House
Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022....
UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy
The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt has been canceled.
Missing Wyoming girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Three of the deaths happened at Fort Wainwright outside of Fairbanks. The fourth occurred on...
Alaska loses 4 soldiers to suspected suicides in a 3-week span