Candidate eligibility lawsuit tossed on procedural grounds(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state court judge has dismissed as “procedurally flawed” a lawsuit challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat.

The lawsuit filed late last month alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for an Anchorage House seat.

Armstrong was leading Republican Liz Vazquez in the Nov. 8 election. Superior Court Judge Herman Walker Jr. cited state law and regulations that say a challenge to a candidate’s eligibility can be made by the 10th day after the filing deadline or once the election results have been certified.

The filing deadline was in June. State elections officials have targeted Nov. 29 to certify the general election.

