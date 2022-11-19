CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time

A red panda sees its first snow at the Milwaukee County Zoo. (Source: Milwaukee County Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time.

Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of fur that creates insulation to help them fight off cold temperatures and keep snow from reaching their skin.

The zoo welcomed Cinder earlier this year, with her celebrating her 4-month birthday on Oct. 12.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in...
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
5.0 earthquake on 11/17/22
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
Police lights generic.
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Clear skies provide perfect viewing for peak of Leonids meteor shower
Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott...
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim says ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger...
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme