Warmer air brings weekend clouds and mixed precipitation

Southeast also sees a return to wet and even wintry weather this weekend
After a quiet weather week, the pattern shifts to a more active one for the weekend. Warmer temperatures will bring both snow and rain to Southcentral.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:32 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After nearly a week of sunshine and dry conditions, the weather pattern will change to a more “active” one as we enter this last weekend before Thanksgiving. The large ridge of high pressure at both the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere that largely dominated the state is beginning to move out of Alaska and into central Canada. This is allowing for a broad low pressure trough, with several weak areas of low pressure centers, to make a move into both Southcentral and Southeast just in time for the weekend.

The beginning of this change has been witnessed by the increase in high level clouds during the afternoon hours. Those clouds will continue to thicken and lower overnight and during the day on Saturday as more moisture continues to arrive from the Pacific Ocean. Rain, and higher elevation snow will overspread the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound from coastal locations then farther inland as the day progresses. A similar scenario will also play out in Southeast, with all locations seeing precipitation by late afternoon and early evening.

Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valleys will see some morning sunshine fading behind an increase in clouds with temperatures close to 30 degrees by late afternoon. Initially, the Chugach Mountains will block much of the moisture, but a few light snow showers or flurries might still fall Saturday evening. Sunday will be the “wetter” of the two weekend days as precipitation increases but stays rather scattered. I say “precipitation” because temperatures by Sunday afternoon for both Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valleys may rise into the middle 30s for highs, warm enough to allow for snow to mix with or even briefly change to all rain, especially from late morning on.

That slushy mix will continue into Monday as well with colder air making a return Monday night. That will allow for the remaining moisture on Tuesday to fall as snow although no significant accumulations are expected. Snow showers may still be widely scattered on Wednesday before an even larger push of cold air arrives just in time for turkey on Thursday with highs back down into the middle 20s, and possibly upper teens on Friday.

Time to go shopping for a new winter coat that day, perhaps? Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in...
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
5.0 earthquake on 11/17/22
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
Police lights generic.
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Clear skies provide perfect viewing for peak of Leonids meteor shower
Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott...
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation

Latest News

Active weather set to return to Southcentral as strong ridge weakens.
Active weather set to return to Southcentral Alaska as strong ridge weakens
Active weather set to return to Southcentral as strong ridge weakens.
Active weather set to return to Southcentral as strong ridge weakens.
Look up: Leonid meteor shower peaks early Friday morning
Look up: Leonid meteor shower peaks early Friday morning
MF-Advisories-11-17-22
Blocking pattern breaks down over the weekend