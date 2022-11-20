Freezing rain headed for Southcentral on Sunday

Tern Lake along the Sterling Highway is under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National...
Tern Lake along the Sterling Highway is under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service due to expected freezing rain.(Alaska 511)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula.

The Western Kenai Peninsula is under the Winter Weather Advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

“Expect periods of light freezing rain to develop around noon tomorrow with the most likely areas of ice accumulation over and to the west of Soldotna,” the advisory said.

Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian and Eklutna are under a similar Winter Weather Advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday.

“Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages,” the advisory said.

The Matanuska Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 p.m. until midnight on Sunday, as is the Susitna Valley.

“Freezing rain expected,” the advisory said. “Expect periods of light freezing rain to develop late Sunday afternoon, primarily from the Talkeetna cutoff south to Willow.”

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood
17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood
A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in...
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
Fish and Game says it put down a sow and three cubs after the animals continued to get into trash
Fish and Game puts down sow, 3 cubs in East Anchorage over threat to public safety
Police lights generic.
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
5.0 earthquake on 11/17/22
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area

Latest News

After a quiet weather week, the pattern shifts to a more active one for the weekend. Warmer...
Warmer air brings weekend clouds and mixed precipitation
Active weather set to return to Southcentral as strong ridge weakens.
Active weather set to return to Southcentral Alaska as strong ridge weakens
Active weather set to return to Southcentral as strong ridge weakens.
Active weather set to return to Southcentral as strong ridge weakens.
Look up: Leonid meteor shower peaks early Friday morning
Look up: Leonid meteor shower peaks early Friday morning