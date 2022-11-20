Freezing rain headed for Southcentral on Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula.

The Western Kenai Peninsula is under the Winter Weather Advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

“Expect periods of light freezing rain to develop around noon tomorrow with the most likely areas of ice accumulation over and to the west of Soldotna,” the advisory said.

Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian and Eklutna are under a similar Winter Weather Advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday.

“Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages,” the advisory said.

The Matanuska Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 p.m. until midnight on Sunday, as is the Susitna Valley.

“Freezing rain expected,” the advisory said. “Expect periods of light freezing rain to develop late Sunday afternoon, primarily from the Talkeetna cutoff south to Willow.”

