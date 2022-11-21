2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities...
Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown, according to authorities. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two men who were arrested at New York’s Penn Station after antisemitic threats were posted on social media represented a real danger.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the threats were not “idle.”

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown.

Both face weapons charges. Brown was also charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police say Brown tweeted that he was going to ask a priest if he should “become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the two men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood
17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood
Engine backfires at Port of Alaska
Boiler fire on vessel at Port of Alaska
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain...
Freezing rain headed for Southcentral on Sunday
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022

Latest News

Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Pardon this turkey: Holiday season kicks off in DC
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Buy Now, Pay Later apps grew over 1,000% from 2019 to 2021
Buy Now, Pay Later: Experts say ease of payment is convenient, but could overwhelm shoppers during holiday season
Buy now, pay later
FastCast Nov. 21, 2022