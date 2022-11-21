Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book’s replica autographs

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan’s publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” acknowledging that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed.

“To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited edition, we want to apologize,” Simon & Schuster announced in a statement posted Sunday on Instagram. “As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.”

Simon & Schuster’s statement came after days of complaints from customers, who through social media had compared their copies and found the autographs suspiciously alike. The books had arrived with a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, vouching for the signature’s authenticity.

“The Philosophy of Modern Song,” in which Dylan assesses compositions ranging from Hank Williams’ “Your Cheatin’ Heart” to Jackson Browne’s “The Pretender,” was published Nov. 1.

A Dylan spokesperson declined comment Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood
17-year-old charged as adult in killing of 16-year-old in Abbott Loop neighborhood
Engine backfires at Port of Alaska
Boiler fire on vessel at Port of Alaska
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain...
Freezing rain headed for Southcentral on Sunday
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022

Latest News

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
Mourners and community members are leaving flowers, notes and mementos at a makeshift memorial...
Gay bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record