Former Russian Orthodox monk sentenced for sexual abuse of minor

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A former monk who was part of the Russian Orthodox Church has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor, the Department of Law reports.

Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Certain specific details have been omitted to protect the victim’s identity.

Kodiak Superior Court Judge Stephen Wallace sentenced Evan P. Nicolai, 60, to 15 years, with 10 years suspended and five years remaining to serve, followed by 16 years of probation. Nicolai was a monk with the Russian Orthodox Church and lived in church housing at the time of the abuse.

Nicolai will also be required to register as a sex offender for an additional 15 years following the end of his probation.

Nicolai turned himself in to police in October 2021 and admitted to committing the crimes, accompanied by the victim’s father and an Orthodox priest. Nicolai admitted to being alone with the child in his church-owned apartment several times, where he touched the child’s genitals and made the child touch his, according to the Department of Law. Nicolai also admitted to officers that he knew these acts were criminal.

Police said Nicolai was also involved with churches in Anchorage, Bethel, Eklutna, Homer and Kaktovik, as well as in the state of Arizona.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, resources are available on the Alaska Children’s Alliance and Alaska Children’s Trust websites. To report abuse or neglect, call the state’s hotline at 1-800-478-4444 or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

