Icy roads and mild temperatures remain across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sheets of ice remain across Southcentral Alaska as temperatures warm and areas of wintry mix continue to build into the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Anchorage Bowl through noon, where a glaze of ice is possible. While the freezing rain will be limited due to the already warming temperatures, slick roads will be evident for several days. Extreme caution will need to be used on all roads, but none more so than the secondary roads, which include side streets, less traveled roads and residential communities. It’s these roads that will pose more of a threat, as the snow has already turned into a sheet of ice.

We’ll hold onto areas of wintry mix and light rain throughout the day. Most of the rain will primarily impact coastal regions of Southcentral Alaska, with Prince William Sound likely picking up an inch of rain.

The active weather is also impacting Southeast Alaska, where up to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall through the day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Klondike Highway for up to 6 inches of snow through 6 this evening. Meanwhile, the Southern Inner Channels remain under a High Wind Warning, where up to 60 mph winds are possible into the evening hours. Downed trees and power outages look to be the greatest threats with the winds as they sweep through the region.

Active weather sticks around for both areas through most of this week, although Southcentral begins to dry out and cool down by Thanksgiving. As the low departs the region by Wednesday, colder air will slowly spill into the region. This will open the door for temperatures to fall back into the 20s for highs by Thanksgiving Day. If that’s not cold enough for you, then the start of next week brings highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

Stay alert and drive safely on the ice.

