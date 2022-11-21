‘Look what we started’: Married couple celebrates 80th anniversary with family

By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A Missouri couple just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey were surrounded by family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys.

KY3 captured the moment the family gathered at the park where the couple first met 80 years before.

Duane Lindsey, a grandson of Doyle and Ruth Lindsey, recalled the time his grandparents met each other when the park still had a skating rink.

“My grandfather was quite the skater,” he said. “I’ve been told and I guess he ‘swoo’d’ my grandmother during that time and they fell in love.”

The couple received various letters from famed individuals and organizations around Missouri, congratulating them on their remarkable achievement. Those who sent letters included the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, Governor Mike Parson, and U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley.

Darryl Lindsey, the son of Doyle and Ruth Lindsey, recalled a time ten years ago during their 70th anniversary. They were all gathered together, and while looking around and seeing four different generations, Doyle Lindsey looked at his wife and said, “Look what we started.”

Doyle Lindsey also recently celebrated his 100th birthday, while Ruth Lindsey will reach that milestone next year.

