Rain + near freezing temperatures = tricky travel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When temperatures have been well below freezing for several days, as has been the case across much of the Anchorage area since early Tuesday morning, it does not take much in the way of moisture to make for slick and slippery conditions. Even if the actual air temperature rises a degree or two above freezing briefly, objects near the surface can still remain below freezing, causing a thin, icy glaze.

This has been the case across the Anchorage bowl since light rain began falling early in the afternoon with temperatures hovering within a degree of freezing. So, even though what’s falling from the sky will stay liquid, and the air is forecast to continue to warm another 2 to 4 degrees into early Monday morning, please continue to drive with extra caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, approaching intersections, and on-and-off ramps.

Colder air will gradually move back into the region from west to east late Monday to begin a transition back to scattered snow showers. A period of light snow is projected for Tuesday into early Wednesday, then skies will largely clear on Thanksgiving, but temperatures will be turning much colder heading into next weekend. Hope you have lots of leftovers to heat up!

Stay and travel safe.

