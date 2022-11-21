Weather Lab: Susitna Elementary Students learn why the moon is always changing shape.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, students at Susitna Elementary School in Anchorage made the sounds of a thunderstorm rumble through their school.

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey stopped by to show them how storms, no matter how big or small, are all made up of the same things.

And in our Weather Lab Question of the Week, they want to know why the moon changes shape. Check out the video above for the answer.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

