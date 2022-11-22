Active weather leading up to Thanksgiving, with colder air to follow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Isolated areas of wintry mix continue to fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska this morning, with temperatures hovering in the 30s.

Many locations once again are waking up to slick roads, as the freeze/thaw pattern remains with us. Another afternoon with highs warming into the mid-30s can be expected through the day. While we hold onto isolated to scattered wintry mix through our Tuesday, a transition to snow will likely occur into the evening hours and through Wednesday morning. This comes as the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska begins to tap into colder air and pulls it into Southcentral. With snow expected, areas across the Kenai Peninula could wake up tomorrow morning with 1 to 3 inches of snow. It’s possible that Anchorage could see .5 to 2″ of snow through tomorrow morning.

While temperatures are expected to remain on the mild side through Wednesday, temperatures take a downward turn just in time for Thanksgiving. The same can’t be said for the entire state, as Southeast Alaska will still be dealing with a very wet and windy weather pattern.

An incoming area of low pressure from the Pacific Ocean will move into the Gulf of Alaska and slam into Southeast through the day Wednesday. This will lead to widespread heavy rain and high winds gusting up to 70 mph. Rain will linger into Thanksgiving, however, the winds will have died down significantly.

In the days ahead, a trough will move through the state. This will lead to falling temperatures and any precipitation for Southcentral occurring as snow. Starting Thursday, we’ll see temperatures fall back into the 20s for highs, with even colder weather to arrive over the weekend. It’s highly likely that by week’s end we’ll see highs in the 10s and overnight lows dipping into the single digits and lower 10s.

Enjoy the mild weather while it last, as old man winter will blow an icy breath by week’s end.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.