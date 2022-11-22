The Food Bank of Alaska looks to distribute 8,000 turkeys at one-day Thanksgiving Blessing Event

Mountain View Community Center was a site for the annual Thanksgiving Blessing
Mountain View Community Center was a site for the annual Thanksgiving Blessing(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside the Mountainview Community Center the line snaked out the door and inside a steady stream of people were getting ready for Thanksgiving Day, picking up frozen turkeys and all the fixings.

The annual Thanksgiving Blessing is put on by the Food Bank of Alaska. It offers all the ingredients for a holiday meal for free. Rebecca Guyer, with the Food Bank, said anyone is welcome to come get a turkey and more. This year, she said, they are seeing many people who are finding the tight economy is putting their budget in a squeeze.

“We work with a lot of community members and churches to put on this event, and we have tons,” she said. “So if we can help them to help their dollar go a little further for their regular budget or bills, utilities, come get food, save your money for other needs.”

The Blessing is a one-day event offered at six sites throughout Anchorage. With the exception of Mountain View, which closes at 8 p.m., other sites close at 7 p.m. People are asked to go to a site that corresponds with their zip code. The Food Bank of Alaska website lists the locations, times and what to bring.

