UAA Volleyball head coach Chris Green resigns after 15 seasons

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Anchorage head volleyball coach Chris Green announced his resignation Monday after 15 seasons at the helm.

“I would like to thank our fans and boosters for their support,” said Green in a UAA press release. “Thanks to all the players who dedicated themselves to this program year after year. And I would like to acknowledge my assistant coaches who were integral in building this program.”

Assistant coach Stacie Meisner has been named interim head coach.

Green led the Seawolves to a winning record in all 15 seasons he coached, posting a 313-116 win/loss record during his tenure. Most recently, he was named the 2022 Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s Coach of the Year after UAA’s 27-3 season that ended in the first round of the NCAA West Regional Championships.

In 2016, he was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Coach of the Year and led UAA to its first appearance in the NCAA Division II National Championship Match.

No further information was provided on Green’s resignation.

