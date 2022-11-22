A variety of weather over Thanksgiving week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are heading into an icy night as temperatures drop below 32 over much of southern Alaska.

The state is going to see some messy weather as we go through the week, with Thanksgiving coming Thursday.

A mix of rain and snow is likely for Southcentral as low pressure circulates over the northern Gulf of Alaska. The low will push warm enough temperatures into Southcentral and Southeast to make it a rain-snow mix for many locations from Southcentral to Southeast Alaska.

In fact, the warm-up will likely mean a wet week for the Southeast region, especially Wednesday night to Thursday. Yes, that’s right — rain for Thanksgiving.

Snow for the western side of the state, with a winter weather advisory along the Bering Strait that has been extended to tomorrow as snow and winds blowing up to 50 mph affect the region.

Haines Highway is a place that could see snowfall that could accumulate. They are expected to get 4 to 11 inches, with lower amounts in Haines and higher for the highway.

Hot spot today was Klawock with 49, and the cold spot was -6 in Fort Yukon.

Anchorage hit 35 for the high and 30 for the low.

