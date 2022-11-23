Athlete of the Week: Soldotna Stars wrestler Trinity Donovan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soldotna Stars wrestler Trinity Donovan has won over 50 straight matches and is looking to win her fourth straight state title.

Donovan went into the 2022 Lancer Smith Memorial tournament as the favorite and she proved that right, winning all of her matches by first-period fall. So far this season Donovan has an impressive record of 20-0, and she hopes to go back-to-back years without losing on an Alaskan mat.

“We talked her into wrestling in middle school back when she was in seventh grade she really wasn’t excited about it and we talked her into it and like a fish to water she took off,” said Soldotna wrestling assistant coach Pete Dickinson.

If you are looking to find Donovan at a tournament, you can look at the top of the podium, or for her trademark eagle sweatpants and superhero socks. She has been wearing the same Captain America socks since freshmen year when a senior on the team gifted them to her. She wears them during the finals, and the socks along with the sweats have proved to be a very lucky combo.

“Eagles, I am always with the Eagles,” Donovan said. “I have three pairs of them, all four years I’m wearing them, they are comfortable, they have got nice pockets, they get over my shoes and I started the tradition, so I gotta keep finish it out, finish strong.”

When Donovan started wrestling, the number of girls in the sport was low and she had to train and compete with the boys. Now, girl’s wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country — and Donovan has been able to witness that firsthand with over 150 girls wrestling in the 2022 Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament.

“I feel like I’m leaving a legacy. I mean, I know everyone is looking up to me and one of my coaches came up and said ‘hey you’ve got to pass the torch, you have got to pick someone,’” Donovan said. “But I don’t think I can pick one — I’m going to have to pick a group of them”

Donovan is not only one of the best girl wrestlers in the state, she is one of the best wrestlers in the state period. Her dominance hasn’t been seen for years in girls wrestling and she will look to win her fourth straight state title next month during the ASAA State Wrestling Tournament held at the Alaska Airlines Center from Dec. 16-17.

