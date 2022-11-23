Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven

Four students were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho. (CNN, KAYU, KLEW, KOMO, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:40 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept said Tuesday that detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it.

Investigators have pursued hundreds of pieces of information about Kaylee Goncalves having a stalker but haven’t been able to identify one, the Moscow Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities have said they have no suspect or weapon more than a week after the Nov. 13 killings shook the Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents.

Anyone with information that could help detectives with the stalker tips are asked to contact Moscow police.

Police also said Tuesday that there’s been much conversation about how to describe the weapon used and that the type used in the attacks is believed to be a fix-blade knife.

Police said Monday they would hold a news conference to update the public on the investigation at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims were Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The women were roommates, and Chapin was dating Kernodle.

Authorities have said they were each stabbed multiple times, and that some had defensive wounds.

On Sunday, law enforcement officers investigating the deaths asked for patience after a week passed with no arrests.

Police have said evidence leads them to believe the students were targeted, but have repeatedly declined to give details.

