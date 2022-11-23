Temperatures set to drop below average into the weekend

Highs will return to the teens as early as Sunday across Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:50 AM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The relative warmth across Southcentral Alaska is holding on for as long as it can before it takes a ride south out of the state.

Temperatures the last several days have been hovering near or above freezing, leading to icy roads and areas of wintry mix. While some snow is still occurring this morning, the area of low pressure to our south will gradually phase out and lead to drier conditions into the afternoon hours. For areas seeing snow, the activity will lighten up by mid-morning, with sunshine returning into the afternoon and early evening. Prince William Sound will hold onto the active weather a bit longer, but will still see quieter conditions into the night.

Southeast Alaska is set to see active and wet weather into Thanksgiving. A multitude of weather alerts have been issued, with Winter Storm Warnings to the north and High Wind Warnings and Flood Watches to the south. While the Haines Highway and Klondike Highway could see up to 8 inches of snow into Thursday morning, areas through the Southern Inner Channels could see some minor flooding. The area of low pressure responsible for the high winds and wet weather will dump up to 4 inches of rain across parts of Southeast. That combined with winds up to 60 mph could lead to downed trees or power lines. While the activity will diminish some through Thanksgiving, another band of rain, snow and wind arrives Thursday night into Friday.

For Thanksgiving, much of the state will see fairly quiet conditions. The only exception will be Southwest Alaska, the Aleutians and Southeast. These areas will continue to hold onto a chance for rain, snow and breezy conditions. Highs across the state will be cooler tomorrow, with areas through Southcentral likely staying in the mid to upper 20s for highs.

Heading into Black Friday and beyond, another round of snow looks possible for Southcentral before temperatures take a tumble. By next week, highs will fall into the teens and overnight lows will be flirting with the single digits.

