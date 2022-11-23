Wet and windy weather for Southeast Alaska

Another large low will hit the Aleutians with wind and rain
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:23 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small earthquake in Southcentral Tuesday afternoon near the base of Hatcher Pass.

It registered magnitude 4.1, with a depth of 23 miles at 4:36 pm. It was centered about 13 miles northwest of Wasilla, and was felt in the area.

Light rain reported in Anchorage, but as temperatures drop, snow showers are expected to drift into the Anchorage area — but no real accumulations.

The rest of the week will see two storm systems impacting Alaska. One in the Gulf of Alaska that will whip up winds and bring in heavy rain to the Southeast region. Another will hit the west end of the Aleutians with strong winds, rain and snow. Winds over the state remain strong for the north, west, Bering Strait and Aleutian locations.

Southeast Alaska sees a winter storm warning around Haines and Haines Highway, for 6-8 inches of snow. This will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Farther south, it will gust winds that could blast 45 to 70 mph, along with heavy rain at times. Rainfall could be heavy at times over southern Panhandle communities, with 1.5 to nearly 4 inches expected through Thursday, or Thanksgiving evening.

Hot spot was Sitka with 46 degrees Tuesday. Cold spot went to Northway with 0 degrees.

