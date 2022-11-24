Incumbents Dunleavy, Murkowski, Peltola hold in 2022 midterms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Elections on Wednesday released the final results for the 2022 midterms and held ranked-choice tabulation.

In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy handily defeated his challengers, eclipsing the 50% mark in first-place votes and skirting the need to tabulate further rounds.

Dunleavy amassed 132,392 votes, against 63,755 for Democrat Les Gara, 54,585 for nonpartisan former Gov. Bill Walker and 11,786 for Republican former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski faced a tough challenge from Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican with the backing of former President Donald Trump. Both held around 43% of first-place votes, but the sitting senator pulled away during ranked-choice tabulation.

Murkowski finished with 135,972 votes to Tshibaka’s 117,299 after tabulation. Murkowski held a slight lead in first-place votes going into tabulation and got a boost in the form of votes among those who listed Democratic candidate Pat Chesbro as their first choice. Murkowski received more than 70% of Chesbro’s votes.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola held off Republicans Nick Begich and former Gov. Sarah Palin for the second time in less than three months, this time holding the seat she first won in August. The sitting representative nearly reached the 50% mark in first-place votes, an improvement over her August showing, and went on to prevail during ranked-choice tabulation.

Peltola finished with 136,893 votes to Palin’s 112,255. Begich, as well as Libertarian candidate Chris Bye, were eliminated during tabulation.

Rounding out the top four races, voters overwhelmingly opposed a ballot measure proposing a constitutional convention for Alaska. More than 70% of voters chose “no” on the possibility of altering or rewriting that state’s constitution. The ballot measure was not part of the ranked-choice voting process.

For a full list of statewide election results, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.